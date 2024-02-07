HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

HMST has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of HomeStreet from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $11.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.17.

HomeStreet Trading Down 0.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HomeStreet

Shares of HMST stock opened at $12.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $242.08 million, a P/E ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.33. HomeStreet has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.91.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMST. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and cash management services.

