Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Shepherd Financial Partners LLC

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 41,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,351,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,525,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,199 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.00.

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HON traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $194.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,910,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,354,721. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $201.77 and its 200-day moving average is $192.51. The stock has a market cap of $127.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $210.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

