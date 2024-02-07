H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Shares Gap Down to $47.34

Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.34, but opened at $45.42. H&R Block shares last traded at $42.65, with a volume of 320,403 shares.

HRB has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on H&R Block from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

H&R Block Trading Down 6.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.70.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.45 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 244.61% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.37) EPS. Analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

In other news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 46,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $2,208,613.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,915,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in H&R Block by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 1,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in H&R Block by 68.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in H&R Block by 109.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in H&R Block by 129.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

