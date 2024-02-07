Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $280.00 to $290.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries traded as high as $272.61 and last traded at $272.49, with a volume of 100394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $266.22.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.00.

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total transaction of $237,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,100 shares in the company, valued at $5,036,479. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total transaction of $237,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,100 shares in the company, valued at $5,036,479. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $135,513.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,667. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HII. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 368,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,686,000 after acquiring an additional 9,760 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $390,000. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $254.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.81.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

