i3 Verticals (IIIV) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 8th. Analysts expect i3 Verticals to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. i3 Verticals has set its FY 2024 guidance at $1.60-$1.78 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $96.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.16 million. On average, analysts expect i3 Verticals to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of i3 Verticals stock opened at $18.81 on Wednesday. i3 Verticals has a 1 year low of $17.87 and a 1 year high of $29.66. The company has a market capitalization of $627.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.75 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IIIV shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on i3 Verticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on i3 Verticals from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, i3 Verticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in i3 Verticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $321,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 531,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,229,000 after buying an additional 12,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 621,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,148,000 after acquiring an additional 388,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

