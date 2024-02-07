IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) PT Raised to $3.10 at CIBC

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at CIBC from $3.00 to $3.10 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the mining company’s stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.41.

Shares of NYSE:IAG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.46. 3,829,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,429,944. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.40. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $3.34.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $224.50 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 14.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 416.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,430,863 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,562 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 488,427 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 11,047 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,927 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares in the last quarter. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

