IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the four analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on IDA shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the second quarter valued at about $777,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the second quarter valued at about $275,000. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 34.8% in the second quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 371.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,269 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 405.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 140,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,186,000 after purchasing an additional 112,959 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IDACORP stock opened at $89.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.57. IDACORP has a twelve month low of $88.10 and a twelve month high of $112.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 61.94%.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

