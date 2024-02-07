IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the four analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.50.
A number of research analysts have commented on IDA shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
IDACORP Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of IDACORP stock opened at $89.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.57. IDACORP has a twelve month low of $88.10 and a twelve month high of $112.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.
IDACORP Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 61.94%.
IDACORP Company Profile
IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.
