Identillect Technologies (CVE:ID) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Shares of Identillect Technologies Corp. (CVE:ID – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 15000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Identillect Technologies Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$1.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.01.
About Identillect Technologies
Identillect Technologies Corp. develops an email encryption software solution. It offers Delivery Trust, an email encryption technology that targets organizations of various sizes, as well as individuals, including medical professionals, insurance companies, accountants, lawyers, real estate agents, and educators in the United States and Mexico.
