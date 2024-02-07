IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $11.08 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:IDXX)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) – William Blair upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note issued on Monday, February 5th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now expects that the company will earn $11.08 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.77. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for IDEXX Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $11.08 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ Q1 2025 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.79 EPS.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on IDXX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.50.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $567.00 on Wednesday. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52-week low of $372.50 and a 52-week high of $579.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.31, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $534.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $490.56.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 71.66%. The firm had revenue of $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,650,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of IDEXX Laboratories

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 165,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,924,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 476,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,647,000 after acquiring an additional 14,264 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.