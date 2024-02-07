Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 508,500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 62,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Illumina were worth $69,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Illumina by 268.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $427,295,000 after buying an additional 1,539,186 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth about $284,269,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,768,355 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $242,758,000 after buying an additional 964,709 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth about $161,798,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,473,112 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $649,525,000 after buying an additional 544,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $144.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.03 and its 200-day moving average is $138.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of -20.35, a PEG ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.22. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $238.55.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 25.20%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. HSBC downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Scotiabank upgraded Illumina from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.90.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

