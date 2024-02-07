iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.04

iMetal Resources Inc. (CVE:IMR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 152000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.25 price objective on shares of iMetal Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on iMetal Resources
iMetal Resources Stock Up 12.5 %
iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.
About iMetal Resources
iMetal Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of resource properties in Ontario and Quebec in Canada. The company explores for precious and base metal resources. Its flagship property is the Gowganda West project covering an area of approximately 147 squares kilometers located in Ontario; Kerrs Gold property covering an area of 665 hectares located in Ontario; and Ghost Mountain property consists of eleven claim units covering an area of 220 hectares located in Ontario.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iMetal Resources
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- What are specialty REITs? How to invest in them
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Miso Robotics stock: Is an IPO coming soon?
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Insiders are selling these hot stocks on track for higher prices
Receive News & Ratings for iMetal Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMetal Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.