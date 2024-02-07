iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.04

iMetal Resources Inc. (CVE:IMR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 152000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.25 price objective on shares of iMetal Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

iMetal Resources Stock Up 12.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 7.79, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.08.

iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About iMetal Resources

iMetal Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of resource properties in Ontario and Quebec in Canada. The company explores for precious and base metal resources. Its flagship property is the Gowganda West project covering an area of approximately 147 squares kilometers located in Ontario; Kerrs Gold property covering an area of 665 hectares located in Ontario; and Ghost Mountain property consists of eleven claim units covering an area of 220 hectares located in Ontario.

