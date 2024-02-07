ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.77.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on ImmunoGen in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. HC Wainwright lowered ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.26 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

Shares of IMGN stock opened at $29.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ImmunoGen has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.19 and a beta of 1.18.

In related news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 166,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $2,642,591.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,554.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ImmunoGen news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 166,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $2,642,591.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,554.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacy Ann Coen sold 78,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $1,255,479.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,966 shares in the company, valued at $593,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 583,400 shares of company stock valued at $13,799,296 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

