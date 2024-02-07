Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 19.25%. Infineon Technologies updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Infineon Technologies Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of Infineon Technologies stock traded down $1.37 on Wednesday, reaching $36.15. 229,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,130. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.36. Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 2.01.

Infineon Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.2547 per share. This is a boost from Infineon Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. Infineon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.02%.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and semiconductor-based solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and memory ICs; transceivers; diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

