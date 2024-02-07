Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.150-9.850 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 9.760. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ingredion also updated its FY24 guidance to $9.15-9.85 EPS.

Ingredion Stock Performance

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $111.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.79. Ingredion has a 52 week low of $89.54 and a 52 week high of $113.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.79.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. Ingredion had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ingredion will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.40%.

INGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $120.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ingredion

Institutional Trading of Ingredion

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 571.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ingredion

(Get Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.