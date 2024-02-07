Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Ingredion updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.150-9.850 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $9.15-9.85 EPS.

Ingredion Stock Performance

Shares of INGR stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.80. The company had a trading volume of 212,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,590. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ingredion has a one year low of $89.54 and a one year high of $113.46.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 33.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.50.

Institutional Trading of Ingredion

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Ingredion by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 5,186 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 99,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,829,000 after purchasing an additional 18,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,720,000 after purchasing an additional 10,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

