InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. InnovAge had a negative return on equity of 12.38% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. InnovAge updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

InnovAge Stock Performance

Shares of INNV stock opened at $5.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. InnovAge has a twelve month low of $5.04 and a twelve month high of $8.15. The company has a market cap of $737.83 million, a P/E ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 0.20.

Institutional Trading of InnovAge

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InnovAge stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,387 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.11% of InnovAge worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

Featured Articles

