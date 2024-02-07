Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned approximately 0.35% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at $193,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

BJUL stock opened at $38.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.96. The stock has a market cap of $360.50 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.62.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUL was launched on Aug 29, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

