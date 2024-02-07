Innovotech (CVE:IOT) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.09

Innovotech Inc. (CVE:IOT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.09 and traded as high as C$0.10. Innovotech shares last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

Innovotech Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.70 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.10.

About Innovotech

Innovotech Inc offers assay kits used in growing microbial biofilms for research purposes in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers InnovoSIL, a silver periodate antimicrobial compounds for medical applications; MBEC Assay kit, a petri dish for biofilms, which are used for research and medical device testing of microbial biofilms; and AgreGuard, an antimicrobial for crop protection.

Further Reading

