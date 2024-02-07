Insider Selling: Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Insider Sells 782 Shares of Stock

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) insider Colin Naughton sold 782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $86,551.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,143.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Autoliv Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ALV stock opened at $110.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.65 and a 200-day moving average of $99.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.66 and a 12-month high of $112.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.71.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.37. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 27.13%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 47.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALV. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Autoliv by 188.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,468,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $510,498,000 after buying an additional 3,575,146 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 185.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $135,904,000 after purchasing an additional 945,517 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at $67,916,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 292.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,146,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,794,000 after purchasing an additional 854,212 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,264,937 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $507,961,000 after purchasing an additional 459,147 shares during the period. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Autoliv from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on ALV

Autoliv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.