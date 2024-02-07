Insider Selling: Intouch Insight Ltd. (CVE:INX) Senior Officer Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Intouch Insight Ltd. (CVE:INX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michael John Gaffney sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.42, for a total value of C$16,800.00.

Intouch Insight Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of CVE:INX traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.46. 4,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,762. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.39. The company has a market cap of C$11.61 million, a P/E ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 1.44. Intouch Insight Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.32 and a one year high of C$0.61.

Intouch Insight (CVE:INX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$5.64 million during the quarter. Intouch Insight had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 0.97%.

Intouch Insight Company Profile

Intouch Insight Ltd. develops managed mobile software applications and software-as-a-service platforms, and delivers data collection services to private businesses, governments, and regulators in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's software platforms include IntouchIntelligence, IntouchCapture, IntouchCheck, IntouchSurvey, and LiaCX that facilitate the development and delivery of data collection programs comprising mystery shopping, site adults, event lead capture, customer satisfaction surveys, mobile forms, checklists, and audits.

