Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.53 EPS

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.53, Briefing.com reports. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Down 7.6 %

Shares of INSP stock traded down $17.28 on Wednesday, hitting $208.72. The stock had a trading volume of 217,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,294. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.40. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -184.96 and a beta of 1.42. Inspire Medical Systems has a one year low of $123.27 and a one year high of $330.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspire Medical Systems

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 7,850.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth about $180,000. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $340.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.38.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

