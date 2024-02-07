Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) fell 7.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $207.17 and last traded at $208.72. 217,226 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 544,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $226.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INSP. SVB Leerink began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, October 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $340.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.38.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.73 and a beta of 1.42.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.53. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspire Medical Systems

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the second quarter worth $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.