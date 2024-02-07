Intact Financial Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $10.89 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intact Financial in a research report issued on Sunday, February 4th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will post earnings of $10.89 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $11.28. The consensus estimate for Intact Financial’s current full-year earnings is $14.23 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.07 EPS.
Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.51 by C$0.59. Intact Financial had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 5.54%. The business had revenue of C$6.39 billion during the quarter.
Intact Financial Price Performance
IFC opened at C$207.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$205.90 and a 200-day moving average price of C$201.16. Intact Financial has a 12-month low of C$182.01 and a 12-month high of C$214.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54.
Intact Financial Company Profile
Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner-occupied residences, and seasonal residences, as well as travel insurance.
