Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG) Shares Gap Up to $10.22

Intchains Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.22, but opened at $11.20. Intchains Group shares last traded at $10.72, with a volume of 1,454 shares.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average of $8.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -560.00.
Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter. Intchains Group had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 25.34%.
Intchains Group Limited designs and sells application-specific integrated circuit chips and ancillary software and hardware for blockchain applications in the People's Republic of China. It serves distributors, companies, and individuals. Intchains Group Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Pudong, China.
