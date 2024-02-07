Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG) Shares Gap Up to $10.22

Intchains Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.22, but opened at $11.20. Intchains Group shares last traded at $10.72, with a volume of 1,454 shares.

Intchains Group Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average of $8.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -560.00.

Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter. Intchains Group had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 25.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Intchains Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Intchains Group stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Intchains Group Limited ( NASDAQ:ICG Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Intchains Group Limited designs and sells application-specific integrated circuit chips and ancillary software and hardware for blockchain applications in the People's Republic of China. It serves distributors, companies, and individuals. Intchains Group Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Pudong, China.

