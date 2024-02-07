Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 8th. Analysts expect Intercontinental Exchange to post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE ICE opened at $126.32 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12 month low of $94.16 and a 12 month high of $129.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.98 and a 200-day moving average of $116.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $70.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $7,351,049.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,152,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,084,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total value of $183,136.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,802 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,923,156.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,419 shares of company stock worth $9,567,057 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth $213,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $203,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ICE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.33.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

