Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $12,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 17,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mad River Investors raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 10,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $127.59. The stock had a trading volume of 818,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,832. The firm has a market cap of $71.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.49. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.16 and a 12-month high of $129.96.

ICE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.33.

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total value of $183,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,156.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total value of $183,136.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,156.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $56,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,908.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,419 shares of company stock worth $9,567,057. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

