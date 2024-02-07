Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Holdings Lifted by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,943 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 50.0% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.8% in the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.5% in the third quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.7% in the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $4.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $640.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,439. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.43, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $611.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $552.54. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $384.05 and a fifty-two week high of $654.02.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Intuit from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna began coverage on Intuit in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.67.

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,815 shares of company stock valued at $71,849,903 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

