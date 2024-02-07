Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.55

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.55 and traded as high as $16.11. Invesco Bond Fund shares last traded at $16.06, with a volume of 44,991 shares changing hands.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.95.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.
Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
