Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.55

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.55 and traded as high as $16.11. Invesco Bond Fund shares last traded at $16.06, with a volume of 44,991 shares changing hands.

Invesco Bond Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.95.

Invesco Bond Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Bond Fund

Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VBF. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 2.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 13.3% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 108.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 3.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. 31.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

