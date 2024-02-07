Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 52.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,973 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.06% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $8,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1,396.2% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 41,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,620 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 18,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $12,079,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 46.5% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,862,000 after purchasing an additional 37,303 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000.

NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $176.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $117.35 and a 52 week high of $177.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.3807 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

