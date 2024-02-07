Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Stake Raised by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) by 442.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,310 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF comprises 1.9% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $3,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RYT. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,302.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 151,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,714,000 after acquiring an additional 140,663 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 910.3% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 880,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,267,000 after buying an additional 793,213 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $2,115,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 839.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 28,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after acquiring an additional 25,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,052.7% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 42,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,911,000 after acquiring an additional 38,572 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RYT traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.08. 400,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,542. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.06 and a 200-day moving average of $36.95. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $213.47 and a 52 week high of $286.56.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

