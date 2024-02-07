Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 7,704 put options on the company. This is an increase of 56% compared to the typical volume of 4,933 put options.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Down 3.3 %

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.40. The stock had a trading volume of 980,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,667. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.65. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $24.08.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.48%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 217.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $26,123.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,309,908.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $50,457.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,276,830.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $26,123.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,309,908.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,104 shares of company stock valued at $155,387. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 15.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,643,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,412 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,827,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,649,000 after buying an additional 103,764 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,787,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,136,000 after buying an additional 12,582 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 25.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,277,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,498,000 after buying an additional 656,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,531,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,850,000 after buying an additional 106,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

