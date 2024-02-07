Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Invitae from $1.00 to $0.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

Invitae Trading Down 77.1 %

NVTA stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.71. Invitae has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $2.67. The firm has a market cap of $25.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 6,100.71% and a negative net margin of 299.14%. The firm had revenue of $121.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.03 million. On average, analysts forecast that Invitae will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Invitae

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Longitude Cayman Ltd. increased its position in Invitae by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 600,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Invitae by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,588,422 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 179,611 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Invitae during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Invitae by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 32,942,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,937,000 after purchasing an additional 679,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invitae by 349.9% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 39,611 shares in the last quarter. 61.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services.

