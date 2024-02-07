iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.39.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IQ shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of iQIYI in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of iQIYI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

iQIYI stock opened at $3.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.27. iQIYI has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $7.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.75.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. iQIYI had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 13.39%. Research analysts predict that iQIYI will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in iQIYI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $339,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in iQIYI by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,600,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,568,000 after purchasing an additional 419,878 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC bought a new stake in iQIYI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,879,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iQIYI by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 471,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 46,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in iQIYI by 1,117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,356,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,271,000 after purchasing an additional 15,931,422 shares in the last quarter. 30.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

