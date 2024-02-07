iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $6,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 151.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.99. 179,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700,549. The company has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $55.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.77.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

