iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,747,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,572 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $136,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 943,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,529. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.77. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $55.28. The firm has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

