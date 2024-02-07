iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Shepherd Financial Partners LLC

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,449 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises about 1.2% of Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $7,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 151.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of DGRO stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.14. 1,208,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,741,344. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $55.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

