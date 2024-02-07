iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Essential Planning LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 83,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,794,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 77,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,448,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $499.39. 1,673,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,009,695. The business has a 50-day moving average of $476.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $454.32. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $382.37 and a twelve month high of $500.43. The company has a market capitalization of $386.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

