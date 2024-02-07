iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,792,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 573,424 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $167,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 41,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 24,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 33,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 24,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 20,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $38.49. The stock had a trading volume of 9,191,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,542,131. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $34.31 and a 52-week high of $39.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.27.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.