iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Stock Holdings Raised by Weil Company Inc.

Weil Company Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,370 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EWZ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:EWZ traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.33. 10,463,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,411,301. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $35.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.94 and a 200 day moving average of $32.38.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

