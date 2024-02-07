iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Position Raised by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 39.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,905,114,000 after purchasing an additional 211,643,459 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,155,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,521,287,000 after buying an additional 7,681,501 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,261.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,863,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,270,000 after buying an additional 3,579,752 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $221,496,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,883,000 after buying an additional 2,443,588 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

EFA stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.11. 5,244,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,288,176. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $75.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.69.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

