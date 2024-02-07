iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Hits New 1-Year High at $236.26

iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $236.26 and last traded at $236.26, with a volume of 9743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $235.03.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $223.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Trading of iShares S&P 100 ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 78,201.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,007,000 after buying an additional 648,291 shares in the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $63,886,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,603,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 226.8% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 334,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,059,000 after buying an additional 231,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,617,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

