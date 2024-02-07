iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co cut its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,665 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 17,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $106.76 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $111.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.40.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

