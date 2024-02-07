iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Fort Point Capital Partners LLC

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 51.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,044 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TIP. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $12,880,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $10,171,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.73. 549,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,292,036. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $111.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.87 and a 200 day moving average of $105.40.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.