iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Stock Position Lowered by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 70.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,421,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,451,057 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $31,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

GOVT stock opened at $22.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.84 and a 200 day moving average of $22.44.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.