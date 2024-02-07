Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.700-8.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 8.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Jacobs Solutions also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.70-$8.20 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $151.00.

J stock opened at $142.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.73. Jacobs Solutions has a 52 week low of $109.00 and a 52 week high of $143.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.46. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total transaction of $910,708.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 556,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,020,696.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total value of $701,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,995,418.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total value of $910,708.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 556,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,020,696.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,832 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,190. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 10.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 13,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 0.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 164.3% during the third quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 2.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,046,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,907,000 after buying an additional 27,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 11.6% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

