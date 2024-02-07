Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 1,695 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.08% of Nucor worth $29,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 15,470.4% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $181.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.61. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $129.79 and a 52-week high of $190.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $172.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 12.01%.

NUE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.43.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total value of $2,644,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,777,564.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total value of $1,735,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,342,906.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total value of $2,644,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,777,564.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,330 shares of company stock valued at $13,672,548 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

