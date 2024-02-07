Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 798,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 410,073 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.06% of Truist Financial worth $22,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 617.0% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TFC stock opened at $36.31 on Wednesday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $49.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $48.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently -192.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.87.

Get Our Latest Report on Truist Financial

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.