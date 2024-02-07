Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 472,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,876 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $23,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BALL. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $533,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,319,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,863,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $621,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BALL has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ball in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ball from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Ball from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ball

In other Ball news, COO Ronald J. Lewis bought 4,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.91 per share, for a total transaction of $249,980.67. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,356.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of BALL opened at $57.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $61.13. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.87.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Ball had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Stories

