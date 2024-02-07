Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 736.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,691 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $26,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 102,432.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,947,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth about $153,787,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 12.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,342,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,261,478,000 after acquiring an additional 787,201 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 38.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,316,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,974,000 after acquiring an additional 643,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 43.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,007,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,026,000 after acquiring an additional 307,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:AVY opened at $198.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.97 and a 200-day moving average of $187.73. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $158.93 and a 52 week high of $204.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.16. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 30.97% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price objective on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.78.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

