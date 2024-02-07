Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $22.32 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,244 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.09% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $22,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $175.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.16 and a 200 day moving average of $163.53. The stock has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.56 and a 12 month high of $176.34.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

